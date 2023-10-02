Curtis Creek Elementary Office Building Named After Beloved Secretary

Curtis Creek Secretary Cindy Rhorer receives special recognition View Photo

Standard, CA — In her 43 years as a school secretary, Cindy Rhorer helped generations of students and families who passed through Curtis Creek Elementary School in Standard.

This past Friday, in recognition of her retirement, the school district announced the renaming of a central campus building in her honor. School Board President David Vasquez said the district had “countless conversations” and brainstormed the best way to show Rhorer that she has been part of the foundation and to let her know that she will still be part of the school’s legacy after she is gone.

At a special retirement ceremony, Vasquez stated, “The only way we could possibly do that, and really capture you here at Curtis Creek, is to dedicate the administration building to you, Cindy. Moving forward, the administration building will be known as the Cindy Rhorer Administration Building.”

A plaque will soon be placed outside.

Those in attendance at the Friday afternoon event included members of Rhorer’s family, friends, and longtime co-workers. Earlier in the day, there was also a school assembly in her honor, where she was given a ceremonial key to the campus, and every student gave her a handmade card.

Students even dressed up in special themes all last week in honor of Rhorer’s 43 years. The final day, Friday, was 49ers gear, her favorite team.

At the Friday afternoon ceremony, Rhorer talked about how she was hired straight out of high school and thanked everyone who she worked with over the years and those who had come out for the event.

She concluded, “I am excited about my retirement and am looking forward to spending time with my family now. Thank you everyone. And go Mustangs!”