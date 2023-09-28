Last Week Of September Events

BZ Smith giving a speech at Orange Shirt Day 2022 View Photo

There are several events planned the last days of September.

The Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is hosting a special Kids’ Day this Friday at the Market. Activities designed for kids ages 4-12 include “veggie bucks” to purchase fruits and vegetables, music, face painting, and storytelling there will be a Kids’ Market area and interactive booths with health, wellness and art. The Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is open each Friday until October 13.

St Patrick’s Parish Hall will be hosting a “Save Our Stairs” Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser on Friday from 5:30 until 8 p.m. There will also be a silent auction. For tickets and location view the event calendar listing.

Friday is the Annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Fair at the Angels Camp Farmers Market. The event will also feature the Fabulous Off Brothers from 5 -8 pm at the Angels Camp Museum.

The Sonora High School Homecoming Parade will go through downtown Sonora Friday as detailed here.

Two yard sales are listed in our Classifieds section here.

The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings through until October 8th.

Tuolumne Park and Recreation is hosting a Bike Day in the Park to spread awareness about the coming Bike Park in Tuolumne. The event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be packed with vendors, clubs, organizations, food, smoothies, bounce houses, games, demonstrations and more.

Orange Shirt Day is this Saturday, it will be the Mother Lode’s 2nd Memorial Ceremony to remember the 200,000 Indigenous Children who were forced into Indian Boarding Schools across the US from the early 1800’s until the 1980’s. This will take place from 2 until 6 p.m. at Courthouse Park in Sonora.

Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) is a free two-day workshop in suicide first aide. Learn to recognize when someone may be at risk and to respond in way that help increase their immediate safety and link them to help. Whether you are a caregiver case-manager, family member, friend or concerned citizen, this workshop can help you apply suicide first aide in many settings. Sign up here.

The League of Women Voters of the Mother Lode will register voters for the upcoming 2024 elections from 10am to 2pm on Friday and Saturday in front of the upper Save Mart Store as detailed here. Primary election day in California will be on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The national election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

The annual Reagan Dinner will be held on Saturday night at the Tuolumne County Fair Grounds in Sonora. Steve Hilton, the former host of the Steve Hilton Show on the Fox News Channel and U.S. Congressman Tom McClintock will be the featured speaker.

Camp Tuolumne Trails (CTT) is hosting its third annual Concerts for a Cause Summer Music Series. This Saturday they will feature Ilya Serov, trumpet player and crooner, joined by Jeff Ryan on saxaphone as detailed here. The performance will be in CTT’s 150-seat, wheelchair-accessible outdoor amphitheater set among the pine and oak trees of its 80-acre facility, which borders the Stanislaus National Forest. CTT is a project of the Jerry and Paula Baker Foundation, is a camp for individuals with special medical needs and their families. The camp provides an accommodating environment for healing, respite, education and recreation.

The Mario Flores Band will perform this Saturday evening September 30th from 6 until 8:30 at Rocca Park, located on Main Street in downtown Jamestown. This is a part of the Jamestown Promotion Club’s September Music in the Park series. The admission is completely free. You are invited to bring chairs, blankets, picnic items, your dancing shoes and a great attitude.

You don’t have to be from Summerville High School to support the Bear Grant Program at the Poker Under The Stars Dinner And Games, and you don’t have to be an expert at Poker. The adult event starts with a cocktail party at 4 pm where the 2023 Hall of Fame Honorees will be honored, then dinner begins promptly at 5 pm with the Texas Hold ‘Em Poker tournament and Bingo Games at 6 pm.

Enjoy the view from our several local webcams here, Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open, check out the movie times at local theaters, and the weather forecast is here.