Second Week In October Roadwork

Standard Road Sidewalk and driveways in, photo from Tuolumne County Public Works Department View Photos

Some road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, here are the projects scheduled from October 8th to the 14th.

On Highway 4 expect traffic breaks from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road for the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project detailed here. Work begins this week on Monday and continuing through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. There will also be utility work specifically at Appaloosa Road on the right shoulder on Tuesday from 9 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 4 from Darby Russell Road to Horseshoe Drive one-way traffic control for night-time utility work is planned Sunday through Friday from 6 pm to 6 am and after a break also during the day from 9 am to 3pm.

On Highway 26 the long-term one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River for bridge work continues through October 31, 2023.

On Highway 26 in the area of Double Springs Road the right and left shoulder will be restricted for bridge work. The work is planned Monday through Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 49 from Gun Club Road to Centennial Road one-way traffic control for utility work will impact traffic Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 49 in Chinese Camp at one mile from Montezuma Road Railroad to Highway 108 there will be one-way traffic control for drainage work. The work will impact traffic Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm. The drainage work will continue six miles on Highway 49 from Cattle Guard Road to Highway 120 with work hours from 8 am to 2 pm Monday through Friday.

On Highway 108 a moving closure from the Highway 49/Stockton Street 67 miles up to the Sonora Pass will allow for Caltrans to do road striping that will impact traffic. The work is scheduled

Tuolumne County Public Works Department has also hired Central Striping Services, Inc. to do road striping this week as detailed here.

On Highway 108 guardrail repair will restrict onramp lanes and shoulders beginning Sunday at 9 pm and each night Monday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., in the Mono Way passing lane area, Sanguinetti Overhead, Peaceful Oak Road and Via Estate/Rancho Poquitos area, and at the Soulsbyville Road and Twain Harte Drive area.

Tuolumne Utilities District’s (TUD) crews will continue to install a new water mainline along Confidence Road for the Mt. Provo Transmission and Intertie Project. The project is scheduled to wrap up at the end of November (11/30/23). The work hours are 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday as detailed here.

On Highway 108 from Pine Acres Road to the 4,000′ marker one of the lanes and the right shoulder will be restricted for drainage work. Plus more guardrail work on Highway 108 from Twain Harte Drive to the 4,000 foot marker guardrail repair will restrict one of the two lanes alternating. The guardrail work will be done on Sunday from 9 pm to 6 am on Monday and the rest of the week starting on Monday night and each night through Friday from 8 pm to 6 am

On Highway 108 from Brightman Flat to Eagle Creek one-way traffic control will allow for drainage work. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and Friday from 7 am until 3 pm.

On Highway 120 at Hopper Street in Groveland one-way traffic control on Monday will allow for sign/banner work from 9 am to 2:30 pm.

The City of Sonora’s Washington Street and Stockton Corridor project adding a pair of bus stops and new ADA-compliant curb ramps continues with increased traffic impacts for paving as detailed here. The completion date is scheduled for the end of October.

The Standard Road Reconstruction Project began on August 14 and is expected to continue until October 31 as detailed here. Tuolumne County Public Works Department updates the Standard Rd. sidewalk and driveway work is completed and pulverization work in progress. Public Works also updates the Kewin Mill Road Rehabilitation Project is “almost complete except for striping.”

Work Zone begins at Mono Way and extends to Tuolumne Road North with work scheduled Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the project expected to be completed on October 27 as detailed here.

At Mono Way and Tuolumne Road North a project that includes localized roadway repairs, the application of rubberized chip seal, and restriping will impact traffic Monday through Friday from 7am to 6pm. The project is expected to be completed on October 27 as detailed here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.