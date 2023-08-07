TC Supervisors To Discuss Fire Insurance Shortfalls And Rim Fire

Rim Fire Burn Area View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has called for a special meeting on Tuesday.

The board will hear a presentation from staff about the current challenges for local residents in getting fire insurance, and some potential strategies moving forward.

Immediately after, the board will vote on a resolution to recognize the 10-year anniversary of the Rim Fire. The 257,314- acre fire ignited on August 17, 2013. The board will hear about reforestation and recovery efforts, and celebrate the sacrifices and dedication of the first responders and community leaders who helped during the fire.

In addition, there will be a vote on establishing a county Airports Advisory Committee and approving its members.

The meeting will start Tuesday at 9 am in the board meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.