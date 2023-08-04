Reported Generator Theft Led To Fentanyl Bust

Luis Albert Ramirez View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man suspected of trying to steal a generator was instead jailed for having fentanyl.

A male who appeared to be attempting to steal a generator brought Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies to the area of Mono Way near Elsey Court after a caller reported seeing the man taking clamps from the machinery. When deputies arrived, they spotted a man who matched the description provided by the caller, 33-year-old Luis Ramirez.

While the generator had not been stolen, during questioning, Ramirez admitted to taking the clamps, allowing deputies to search him. Not only did they turn up the stolen clamps, but two bags containing about 16 grams gross weight of fentanyl, two bags with various pills suspected to be fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Ramirez was arrested for possession of stolen property, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale. His bail was set at $10,000.