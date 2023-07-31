Moran Roadwork Will Cause Temporary Closure

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Arnold, CA–Motorists and residents in Arnold are advised of an upcoming road improvement project that will result in temporary closures on Moran Road. The road closures are scheduled from Tuesday, August 1st to Friday, August 4th, between 7:00 AM and 4:30 PM each day, with the road re-opening to local traffic after 4:30 PM.

The closure areas on Moran Road will be as follows:

On August 1st and August 2nd, the road will be closed between Segale Road and Love Creek Road.

On August 3rd and August 4th, the closure will be between Love Creek Road and Lightning Lane.

During the daily road closures, local traffic will be required to seek alternate routes. Emergency service vehicles will be allowed to enter the work zone. To ensure a smooth flow of traffic during this period, designated detour routes will be in place, and motorists are urged to follow all instructions given by on-site personnel.