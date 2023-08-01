GOP: Democrats’ Spending Is Hurting American Workers

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered remarks on the Senate floor regarding Democrats’ reckless spending.

McConnell was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Yesterday, Senate Democrats celebrated the approaching anniversary of their reckless taxing and spending spree. As the Democratic Leader put it, ‘this legislation is paying huge dividends.’

Well, he’s right about that much.

But the windfalls from this deluge of liberal spending are headed to all the wrong places.

Last year, Mr. President, Senate Republicans warned anyone who would listen about the dangers of our colleagues’ plan.

We explained how green slush funds dreamed up by left-wing activists wouldn’t bring on the American industrial renaissance Democrats were claiming it would.

How half-baked climate schemes that relied on Chinese components and raw materials would give American workers and job creators the short end of the stick.

And how crucial industries would face even heavier reliance on foreign supply chains.

But Washington Democrats paid these warnings no mind. They rammed through their radical spending on party lines.

Afterward, the senior Senator for West Virginia boasted that he, ‘did it to help America.’

The senior Senator for Montana said he, ‘look(s) forward to seeing the benefits of that bill.’

And President Biden summed up their action by saying, ‘We’re going to invest in America again… That’s been my economic vision.’

Well, it’s now crystal clear:

Either Democrats didn’t know what their own bill was actually designed to do…

Or they knew exactly what it would do, and decided to sell out American workers and job creators.

Here’s the inconvenient – and dangerous – truth.

Of the $110 billion this scheme has spent on green projects so far, foreign companies are involved in over 60% of it.

In fact, foreign entities have their hand in fifteen of the twenty biggest projects receiving money from the bill.

And a full $8 billion is benefiting companies either based in – or with significant ties to – the People’s Republic of China.

Over a hundred billion dollars in left-wing spending, and the majority of has some tie to foreign countries, including America’s biggest strategic adversary.

Mr. President, our Democratic colleagues sold their reckless spending spree as a ‘Made in America’ investment.

But the only thing it appears to be making in America is a mess.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.