Vandals Hit Two Sonora Parking Lots

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Graffiti at Terzich Parking Structure in Sonora

Graffiti at Terzich Parking Structure in Sonora

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA – Vandals struck two downtown Sonora parking structures, and police are turning to the public for help identifying the suspects.

Sonora Police report the graffiti was done sometime overnight on Thursday (July 27). Check out the photos in the image box that show the graffiti on the walls of the Terzich parking structure, located at 96 North Washington Street/Highway 49, and the Mehun parking lot, on Mehun Street, between South Stewart Street and Shepherd Street, near where the Sonora Farmers Market is held on Saturday’s off of Theal Street.

Graffiti at the Mehun parking structure in Sonora
SPD photo

The vandals used spray paint to tag the cement and brick walls with both symbols and words.

“Like many of our community members, we believe that vandalism and graffiti do not belong in our beautiful community,” stated police officials.

Police are asking that if anyone has information regarding the graffiti/vandalism or has any video surveillance in the area, they please call the SPD at 209-532-8143.

 

 

  • Graffiti at the Mehun parking structure in Sonora
  • Graffiti at the Mehun parking structure in Sonora
  • Graffiti at the Mehun parking structure in Sonora
  • Graffiti at Terzich Parking Structure in Sonora
