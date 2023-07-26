Prescribed Burn Continues In Dry Meadows

Stanislaus National Forest Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– Fire managers with the Stanislaus National Forest’s Mi-Wok/Summit Ranger District will continue prescribed fire operations in the Dry Meadows Burn Units, north of Beardsley Lake. Fire managers will continue to clean up green pockets – unburnt areas from the previous prescribed burn. Operations are expected to begin in late July and continue into August as long as conditions and resource availability remain favorable.

The stated goals of this prescribed burn are to reduce the buildup of flammable forest fuels, both ground fuels and ladder fuels; reduce the threat of uncontrolled, large, and damaging fires; treat activity-generated fuels; improve protection for life, property, and resources. Smoke may be visible from Hwy. 108. Fire managers are working closely with local air districts and the California Air Resources Board to Mitigate the effects of smoke on the public. The public is being asked to not report it as a wildfire.

Earlier this month, this location did have a vegetation fire, information about that fire can be found here.