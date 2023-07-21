CAO Riggs Will Detail New Budget

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County CAO Tracie Riggs will detail the new $312-million budget for the fiscal year that started earlier this month.

It includes a $127-million General Fund, which is what county leaders have the most discretion over. She will talk about recent county decisions, including taking over the Columbia Fire Department, continuing the Tuolumne Water Agency, and the new contract with Visit Tuolumne County.

She will also talk about how the former historic downtown Courthouse may be utilized in the future, and share thoughts on the former Tuolumne County Jail.

In addition, she will talk about road spending, and how the county is helping to support a Master Stewardship Agreement with the Stanislaus National Forest.