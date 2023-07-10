Clear
Phone Scam Impersonating Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office

By Nic Peterson

Sonora, CA– A phone scam alert has been issued following multiple reports received by the Dispatch Center regarding fraudulent calls claiming to be from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. It appears that scammers have managed to spoof the official phone number, leading residents to believe the calls are legitimate. The scam involves a caller posing as a judge and threatening arrest for failure to appear as a witness, followed by a request for money to cover alleged fines.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office wants to emphasize that they do not contact residents via phone to solicit money or demand payments under any circumstances. If you receive a call matching this description,  report the scam call to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at (209) 533-5815.

