Prescribed Burn Planned Outside Of Angels Camp

By B.J. Hansen
Angels Camp, CA — Smoke is anticipated to be visible today (July 10) east of Copperopolis and west of Angels Camp.

A 30-acre prescribed burn is scheduled along the ridgetop of Bear Mountain within the Whittle Vegetation Management Project.

CAL Fire reports that smoke could be visible from both Highways 4 and 49. The burning will run between 10 am-5 pm.

The Whittle VMP project was designed as part of a comprehensive strategy to safeguard the local community and nearby natural resources. Numerous firefighting resources will be on the scene.

