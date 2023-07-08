Pika Fire Burns In Isolated Area Of Yosemite

Pika Fire In Yosemite View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park firefighters are managing a lightning-caused blaze that was recently discovered just west of North Dome.

The four-acre fire is burning in an isolated area at an elevation of 7,100 feet. It is not threatening any structures.

Park officials state, “Yosemite Fire crews are scouting the fire to implement a confine and contain strategy utilizing natural barriers and trails. The fire has slow growth, with some isolated active pockets northwest of North Dome. A confine and contain strategy under favorable conditions allows fire to move naturally across the landscape, providing ecological benefits to plants and wildlife, while also meeting protection objectives to minimize risk to people and infrastructure.”

A total of eight firefighters are assigned. There has been minimal smoke in that area.

This weekend crews are establishing a spike camp, hiking in resources, and flying in gear and supplies.

Over the next 72 hours, they plan to construct indirect handlines around the fire and prep for burning operations.