Update: Fire In Don Pedro

Update at 6:35 p.m.: Firefighters are reportedly making good progress and holding the fire from jumping the road. Traffic control is in effect in this area. The forward progress of the fire has been stopped with air resources released from the incident. Ground crews will remain on the scene to bring the fire to full containment and mop up.

Original post at 6:24 p.m.: Don Pedro, CA– Multiple fires at Highway 59 and Bonds Flat are burning. The total acreage is 15 and this incident has been named the Johnson Fire. Air and ground resources have responded to this incident with 2 more air tankers headed to the scene. The fire is currently burning at a moderate rate of spread with zero containment. Motorists might encounter traffic control as the CHP has been dispatched to the scene to determine if that is needed.