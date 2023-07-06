Clear
Prescribed Burn Near Pine Mountain Lake

By B.J. Hansen
Groveland, CA — Smoke is visible today in the Groveland area due to a prescribed burn that is underway.

CAL Fire reports that the Pine Mountain Lake Vegetation Management Program planned burn is located north of Ferretti Road between Tioga High School and Boitano Road. Burning operations are north of the campgrounds and the green waste drop-off area.

Multiple burn units are being ignited today within that area, totaling 50 acres. CAL Fire reports that the goal is to reduce understory vegetation, grasses, and noxious weeds. Burning will continue until about 5 pm.

