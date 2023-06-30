Update: Fire Ignites In Wallace Area

Update at 10:25 am: CAL Fire reports that the forward progress was quickly stopped on a one acre fire in the 300 block of Oliveira Court. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Original story at 10:15 am: Wallace, CA — Firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire in the 300 block of Oliveira Court in the Wallace area of Calaveras County.

There are no initial reports of any homes being threatened. The fire is burning approximately one acre. Be prepared for activity in the area. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.