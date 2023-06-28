Burning Concluding After 4,000 Acres Treated In Stanislaus National Forest

Prescribed Burning In Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Pinecrest, CA — It has been a noticeably busy Spring and early Summer season of prescribed burning in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Over 4,000 acres have been treated with prescribed fire in the Strawberry, Dry Meadow, South Fork, and Experimental Forest burn units (near Pinecrest).

With extended warm temperatures on the horizon, the seasonal prescribed burning in the Summit District is now ending.

Forest Supervisor, Jason Kuiken, says, “I can’t express enough how proud I am of the sheer volume of work that’s been completed over the last five weeks. We’ve really been able to show that with the right conditions and the availability of resources that were made available to us, that we are able to put fire on the ground at the pace and scale needed to properly reduce the risk to our communities and protect the critical infrastructure our community relies upon.”

Further detailing plans moving forward, the Forest Service adds, “Over the next week, firefighters will continue with mop up and patrol of the four different burn units. Patches of fuels within the unit lines will continue to smoke, especially in the recently burned units (units close to the Pinecrest Expedition Academy, and along Crabtree Road). Crews continue to patrol other units on the project that were burned several weeks ago.”

If conditions are favorable, burning could still take place in the higher elevation areas within the North China burn plan.

In addition, crews from across the state successfully prepped 5,000 acres that will be burned in the Fall in the North Beardsley area.

Over 1,000 firefighters have been in the Stanislaus National Forest since prescribed fire operations began, right before Memorial Day weekend.