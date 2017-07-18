Man Arrested Following Big Disturbance At Sonora Lowe’s

Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County man was booked into jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, robbery and obstruction.

Sgt. Tim Wertz with Sonora Police Department reports that 28-year-old Travis Ray Scrivner walked into the Lowe’s on Old Wards Ferry Road yesterday morning and reportedly “became violent, damaging merchandise and was throwing items at customers.”

At one point, Scrivner allegedly tried to remove the cash register from the counter and leave the store with it. Store employees, and some customers, followed him outside, where he continued to be erratic. Scrivner then threw a large rock at a customer, causing injuries to the person’s knee. Scrivner then started to head across Old Wards Ferry Road towards Starbucks, throwing more rocks at people, and vehicles.

Acting Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel arrived near Starbucks and approached the man. Scrivner in turn threw a large rock at Chief Vanderweil’s unmarked vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage.

Chief Vanderweil attempted to subdue Scrivner with a taser, but was unsuccessful. Scrivner reportedly became more aggressive, and was eventually placed under arrest at gunpoint. The police department notes that additional witnesses are being located, and more charges may follow.

