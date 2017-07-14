Sacramento Man Killed In Calaveras Truck Accident

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Mokelumne Hill, CA — A man driving a big rig truck, carrying asphalt, was fatally injured in a crash on Highway 49 near Mokelumne Hill.

The CHP reports that the crash occurred at 8:30pm last night. The unidentified 42-year-old male from Sacramento was in the process of hauling asphalt from Carson Hill Rock Products in Angels Camp to a highway paving project on Highway 88 in Amador County.

CHP Officer Toby Butzler reports that the big rig truck was northbound on Highway 49, descending on the grade, towards the North Fork Mokelumne Bridge. Officer Butzler reports that the driver was traveling too fast for the grade and went off the highway and up an embankment along the east roadway edge. As the truck started to tip back onto the highway, the man came out of the cab, and was tragically struck by the trailer as it overturned onto its left side. The victim sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by arriving emergency responders.

Highway 49 was closed for an extended period last night as the crash was investigated, and spilled asphalt was removed from the highway.

