Angels Camp Farmers Market Every Friday Night

The Angels Camp Certified Farmers Market runs every Friday through September 30th and is held at Utica Park, in downtown Angels Camp just off of Main Street. The market starts at 5pm and closes at Dusk.

Candy Myers, Market Manager, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The market features fresh certified produce from amazing local growers, farms and artisans who love to meet their customers and discuss their farming principles and growing procedures.

For the consumer, the term “certified” means that the farmer is selling his or her food directly to those attending the market. If a market isn’t certified, it could mean that the seller bought the food from a farmer for resale. The purchaser isn’t necessarily assured of the foods origin.

The vendors include stone fruits, vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, foraged mushrooms, melons, baked goods from local bakeries, a chocolate artisan, dried nuts and fruits, local honey, bbq sauce and rubs, jams, oils and syrups, garden seedlings, fresh cut flowers, landscaping plants and flowers, and an arts and crafts area featuring local art and handmade products.

Visitors to the Farmers Market are treated to live entertainment, hot fresh foods, beer and local wine from a weekly featured winery, all in a shaded park setting with several picnic tables to enjoy their visit.

The Angels Camp Farmers Market is sponsored by the Angels Camp Business Organization.

If you would like more information or would like to become a vendor, please call Myers at 209-559-5195.

Written by Mark Truppner.