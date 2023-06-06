GOP: The Passage Of The Fiscal Responsibility Act

After the passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (CA-20) issued a statement.

McCarthy was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here is the statement:

“The House passed the largest deficit reduction package in American history. Taxpayers will save an estimated $2.1 trillion, and Congress will spend less money next year than this year for the first time in a decade — without adding new taxes on families. But this is only part of the story.

“New roads, bridges, highways, and pipelines will be built sooner and faster because of this bill’s permitting reforms, the first in 40 years. Work-capable adults without dependents will get a job, learn new skills, and earn a paycheck because of this bill’s new welfare reforms. Families will save money and America will be less dependent on China because this bill cuts red tape.

“Passing the Fiscal Responsibility Act is a crucial first step to putting America on the right economic track. As House Republicans build on these structural reforms, the American people can be confident that we will never give up on them.”

