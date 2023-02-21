Visit Tuolumne County Urges Continued Investment In Tourism

Lisa Mayo speaks before the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors View Photos

Sonora, CA — The morning session of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors had a packed house to hear about the benefits of continuing to fund Visit Tuolumne County at the status quo level.

We reported earlier that Tuolumne County has been reviewing whether to gradually reduce the allocation to VTC, from the current 20% of the Transient Occupancy Tax revenues (around $1.75-million) down to a reduced, set amount, possibly around $500,000.

Visit Tuolumne County CEO Lisa Mayo was invited to give the board a presentation, and in turn, the supervisors could ask questions.

Mayo noted that tourism spending in Tuolumne County reached about $270-million in 2019, fell off during the pandemic, went back up to $248-million during 2021, and the numbers for 2022 are expected to be about $270-million.

She said that every dollar from TOT invested into VTC creates $10 in local tax revenue.

Mayo argued, “We are not at the point of diminishing return.” She said there are 400 new lodging rooms that will be coming online in the county in the next two years, and there are also opportunities boost tourism during “off-peak” times.

Mayo said that reducing marketing, at the state level, nationally, and internationally, will reduce visitation, and in turn the money spent at local businesses, and what comes into the tax coffers.

Adding, “People go where they are invited. Everyone competes for market share, even big brands like Disney.”

During the presentation, she added that 75% of the VTC budget goes to marketing, 19% to payroll, 6% to administration and there are $750,000 in reserves.

At the end of the speech, she received a standing ovation from many of those in attendance.

Around a dozen people then spoke during a public comment period that followed right after, and about three-quarter were in favor of fully funding Visit Tuolumne County. There were also a few who spoke about the needs of other county programs, like fire and roads, which could use the money.

Board Chair Kathleen Haff stressed that no decision was being made today, and the presentation was purely informational. Haff also voiced support for Visit Tuolumne County, saying that it is an “income generator,” and one of the “best we have (for generating additional tax dollars) in Tuolumne County.”

District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon praised the presentation by Mayo and flatly stated that he would not support any type of funding cuts to Visit Tuolumne County at this time.

District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell said there are various “different factors” to consider. He stressed that the money (potentially cut from the VTC allocation) would have a benefit in other parts of the county.

District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk said he will make his decision less on “feel” and more on “data.” He thanked Mayo for the presentation and said he would reach out to her regarding some additional questions and clarifications. He did state to Mayo, though, “We’re on the right track,” but he “still wants some additional data.

District One Supervisor David Goldemberg, who has openly stated a willingness to reduce Visit Tuolumne County’s allocation at past meetings, was absent today.

A decision on Visit Tuolumne County’s contract will be made during board budget discussions in the coming months. A specific date for that vote was not given.