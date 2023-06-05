More Prescribed Burning Scheduled This Week

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign View Photo

Fire crews plan to take advantage of cooler temperatures later this week to complete more prescribed burning.

In addition to work already underway in the Stanislaus National Forest, CAL Fire will be burning 10 acres this Tuesday and Wednesday within the Shiloh Vegetation Management Plan site in Sierra Village. The area is near the intersection of Prospect Drive and Placer Avenue.

On Wednesday and Thursday, 100 acres will be burned as part of training and fuel reduction efforts in the vicinity of Slate Cove in the Rancho Calaveras community.

All of the burning planned the week is scheduled between 9am-5pm and is conditions permitting. Smoke will be visible at times.