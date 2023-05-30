Prescribed Burn To Get Underway In Yosemite

Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias sign in Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite National Park, CA — Fire officials in Yosemite National Park are planning to ignite a planned burn in the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias early this evening (May 30) and it will continue into Wednesday.

The burns will be in two different areas of the grove, with 37 acres in one spot, and 160 in the other.

The purpose is to restore fire as a natural part of the ecosystem and protect the giant sequoias from mega-fires. Smoke will be visible along Wawona Road, the extension of Highway 41, during the burning operations. Trails nearby will be closed during the burning, and continuing for several days after, as a safety precaution.