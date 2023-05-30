McClintock And Army Brass Ensemble Band Visit Columbia

Congressman Tom McClintock speaks at Columbia State Park - Photo by Tom Crosby View Photos

Columbia, CA — There were several Memorial Day Observances in the Mother Lode on Monday, and there will be a final event today.

One of the unique events on Monday was a 1 pm performance by the brass ensemble of the 191st Army Band at Columbia State Park. The group is known as the “Band of the Wild West.” It was sparsely marketed ahead of time, but many were in the park on the holiday to witness the event, and it also featured a speech by Congressman Tom McClintock about the importance of Memorial Day.

Earlier in the morning in the town, there was a Memorial Day service at the Columbia Cemetery. Monday also featured a flag-raising ceremony and parade in Twain Harte, and events in Groveland and Murphys.