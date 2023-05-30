Clear
56.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

McClintock And Army Brass Ensemble Band Visit Columbia

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Congressman Tom McClintock speaks at Columbia State Park - Photo by Tom Crosby

Congressman Tom McClintock speaks at Columbia State Park - Photo by Tom Crosby

Photo Icon View Photos

Columbia, CA — There were several Memorial Day Observances in the Mother Lode on Monday, and there will be a final event today.

One of the unique events on Monday was a 1 pm performance by the brass ensemble of the 191st Army Band at Columbia State Park. The group is known as the “Band of the Wild West.” It was sparsely marketed ahead of time, but many were in the park on the holiday to witness the event, and it also featured a speech by Congressman Tom McClintock about the importance of Memorial Day.

Earlier in the morning in the town, there was a Memorial Day service at the Columbia Cemetery. Monday also featured a flag-raising ceremony and parade in Twain Harte, and events in Groveland and Murphys.

  • Tom McClintock speaks in Columbia State Park
  • Memorial Day Ceremony at Columbia Cemetery
  • Columbia Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 