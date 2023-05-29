Arnold Town Hall On Evacuation Planning

Wildfire Evacuation Planning Town Hall View Photo

Arnold, CA — With the peak summer fire season just around the corner, Calaveras County Supervisor Martin Huberty will host a Town Hall this coming weekend focused on evacuation planning.

It is for residents and business owners in the greater Arnold area and will be Saturday from 9 am -11 am at the Hazel Fisher Elementary School Auditorium in White Pines (1605 Blagen Road). Huberty says there will be speakers from the Sheriff’s Office, OES, CAL Fire, Ebbetts Pass Fire District, CHP, Health and Human Services, and the American Red Cross.

“At our wildfire preparedness event in early May, people commented that after learning more about how to create a defensible space to protect their homes, they wanted to know more about the wildfire evacuation process in Calaveras,” Huberty adds. “Questions arose like: What is my evacuation zone? How will an evacuation be announced? If I can’t get out, should I shelter in place, go by a lake or get to higher ground? What are some good open areas to go to? Where are shelters going to be? Thinking now about what to do can save lives.”

Tips range from knowing where the pet carrier is ahead of time, to putting phone numbers of hotels from neighboring communities in your phone before an emergency.

Residents are also urged to sign up for both emergency communications services: www.nixle.com and the Calaveras Alert Emergency Notification Program: http://oes.calaverasgov.us/notifications