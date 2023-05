Sonora, CA– A residential structure fire involving a building started on Lyons Street at Hope Lane. The fire was located in the attic of the house. No people were occupying the building at the time of the fire but firefighters did safely remove one dog from the residence. The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated. The fire did cause a road closure in this location.

Written by Nic Peterson Sign up for our Breaking News Alerts and the myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline (209) 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com .