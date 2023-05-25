Update: Vegetation Fire In Copperopolis

Update at 3:27.: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped. The size of the fire has been updated to 9.8 acres with crews remaining on scene strengthening lines and maintaining containment.

Update at 3:21 p.m.: Fire crews are continuing to make good progress and contain the fire that is now burning at a slow rate of spread. The fire is being held at 15 acres. Resources on scene include nine engines, one hand crew, one dozer, one air attack, two air tankers, one helicopter, and one water tender.

Original story posted at 2:24 pm: Copperopolis, CA– A vegetation fire is burning in Copperopolis at Main Street near Reed Turnpike. It has been named the Reeds Fire and is currently burning at 15 acres with a moderate rate of speed and zero percent containment. No structures are threatened at this time and fire crews are currently at the scene. Firefighters are requesting air support and working on flanking the fire.