More Camping Opportunities At New Melones For the Holiday Weekend

An aerial view of New Melones View Photo

Sonora, CA – Those wanting to get outdoors for Memorial Day Weekend will have another camping choice at New Melones Lake.

The Bureau of Reclamation is reopening the Acorn Campground at the lake’s Tuttletown Recreation Area tomorrow, Friday, May 26, through Tuesday, May 30. Resources at the site include a boat launch, a day-use area, a frisbee disc golf course, and around eight miles of trail for hiking or mountain biking.

Additionally, pass sales can be purchased at the New Melones Lake Visitor Center, which will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 209-536-9094, ext. 0, (TTY 800-877-8339), or visit the New Melones Lake website by clicking here.