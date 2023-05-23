Funding To Bring More Mentors And Mentees Together

Calaveras Youth Mentoring Program bus ads View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Using t-shirts and other mechanisms, Calaveras Mentoring makes a push for mentor recruitment in the county.

The Calaveras Community Foundation is funding a new initiative to promote the Calaveras Youth Mentoring Program (CYMP). The group is looking to recruit new volunteer mentors within the county, with 11 youths currently waiting for a 1-on-1 mentor.

Mentor and mentee spend approximately 2 hours per week together, hanging out, learning new hobbies together, or exploring new parts of the community, according to CYMP. Celebrating her first year as a mentor, Karen Pekarcik says, “Becoming a mentor is not as hard as you think. Supportive staff provides ideas and monthly activities, as well as guidance during the match. It is such a privilege to watch the growth in your mentee; there is so much to gain from a mentoring friendship.”

For more information on supporting youth in the county, click here, or call 209-736-6078 to learn how to attend a virtual monthly information session.