Gavin’s Law Fails In Assembly Committee

Sacramento, CA– Gavin’s Law, also known as AB 1067, failed to pass the Assembly Appropriations Committee, according to Assemblyman Jim Patterson, who represents the 8th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes communities in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Tuolumne, Calaveras, Inyo, and Mono counties. This development effectively halts the progress of the bill for the current legislative session.

Gavin’s Law had previously garnered significant support, passing with near-unanimous votes in the Assembly on two separate occasions in the past. The legislation aimed to increase penalties for fatal hit-and-run crashes, specifically targeting cases where drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs flee the scene and have sufficient time to sober up before being apprehended. By doing so, they could potentially avoid facing a 15-year sentence for felony DUI charges.

The law draws its name from Gavin Gladding, a vice principal from the Central Valley region. In September 2018, Gavin lost his life in a hit-and-run accident. The driver responsible for the incident received a three-year sentence but served only 13 months behind bars.