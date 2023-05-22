Newsom Questions Textbook Publishers About Florida Influence

Governor Gavin Newsom View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom’s latest public dispute with the State of Florida concerns school textbooks.

Newsom sent a letter to various publishers on Saturday demanding to know who is supplying textbooks to Florida, and if they are agreeing to make changes in the wording related to things like race and historical figures.

The opening in the letter, states, “Earlier this month, the Florida Department of Education rejected dozens of social studies textbooks and worked with publishers to edit dozens more – erasing topics about race, civic engagement, and historical protest.”

Newsom wants to know if the publishers that agreed to make the changes are companies that also supply textbooks to California.

He says it is something that California “deserves to know.”

Newsom also announced that he has submitted a related public records act request to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and the Department of Education, for any correspondence between them and publishers about being in compliance with new Florida laws.

DeSantis has stated that he is fighting back against “woke ideology.”

Newsom also earlier attacked Florida, and DeSantis, for stances on abortion, gun rights, and LGBTQ issues.

Newsom asks that the information be sent to the California Legal Affairs Office by June 1.