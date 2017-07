Jenny Lind, CA — Officials have quickly stopped the forward rate of spread of a vegetation fire just south of Comanche Reservoir in Jenny Lind.

CAL Fire reports that it burned 1-2 acres and no structures are threatened. Firefighters will be on scene this afternoon fully containing and mopping up the blaze. It is not immediately clear what ignited the fire.

