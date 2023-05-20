Rescue Mission Of Sorts In Mariposa County

Culvert where mom and her puppies were living View Photos

Mariposa County, CA – A call to the Mariposa Sheriff’s Office for help ended up being a rescue mission of sorts, and those needing help were not humans.

The caller reported that there was an aggressive dog in the area of Lake McSwain campground. When deputies arrived, they quickly found out why the female blue healer was being so hostile. She was protecting three puppies in a culvert. Deputies discovered they had been abandoned, but how long they had been living there was unclear.

Momma was not having anyone come near her babies, so county animal control officers were called to the rescue. They were able to pull her and her puppies unharmed from the culvert. And while the mom had been very confrontational towards the lake rangers and guests, sheriff’s officials say, “Once she knew her puppies were safe, she turned into the sweetest doggie ever!”

A vet evaluated the canine family, and all were given a clean bill of health.