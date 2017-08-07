Update: Fire Ignites Near Highway 132 Outside La Grange

Update at 12:30pm: CAL Fire reports that the forward rate of spread has been stopped on the vegetation fire burning in the area of Highway 132 and Lake Drive. Crews will remain on scene for extended period working to fully contain the blaze. It is estimated to be 90 acres. There are no reports of any structures damaged. The CHP is planning to conduct one-way traffic control on Highway 132 until late this afternoon. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.

Update at 12:10pm: CAL Fire reports that one of the air tankers earlier assigned to the incident has been released. Crews are still working to fully stop the forward rate of spread.

Original story posted at noon: La Grange, CA — Air and ground resources are working to extinguish a vegetation fire burning in the area of Highway 132 near Lake Drive, outside of La Grange. It ignited within the past hour, and CAL Fire indicates that it has grown to 90 acres in size, but thankfully crews are making quick progress in getting a containment line around the fire.

