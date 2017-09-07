Caltrans Plans, Week Of July 9

Sonora, CA — Caltrans plans this week begin Sunday in some spots. Plan for ten-minute delays within most of the cone zones in the works throughout the week.

Heads up, too, regarding what may well be significant impacts coming in the midweek if PG&E proceeds with plans to replace power poles along Rawhide Road. Clarke Broadcasting is still awaiting word from the utility as to the details of what exactly will be involved, traffic and service interruption-wise. In the meantime, Caltrans has posted electronic signboards signaling that it will be providing one-way traffic control Wednesday along Highway 49/108 between Rawhide and Mormon Creek roads from 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Crews will be back Sunday for more overnight work all week along Highway 26 in Valley Springs, where a $1.4 million improvement project ongoing through sometime in August includes installing a signal light. The chores concentrate between Gee Lane and County View Drive from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Too, in Tuolumne County, Sunday in the overnight through Friday morning, the guardrail improvements continue on Highway 108 between Highway 49 and Old Wards Ferry Road from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. and between east of Plainview Drive and Twain Harte Drive from 9 p.m. until 8 a.m.

Other Calaveras Cone Zones

Every weekday more construction is in store along Highway 4 between Upper Moran Road and Calaveras Big Trees State Park entrance from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. This is part of a $7.3 million improvement project near the park scheduled to finish sometime in the fall.

Two other cone zones on Highway 4 will also be set up every weekday. These are between Ottawa Drive near Dorrington and Cabbage Patch Road for pavement work from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.; also between Willow Street and the Arnold Byway for utility work from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, shoulder work on the sidewalks between Pennsylvania Gulch and Apple Blossom Dam Road from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. should not create any traffic impacts.

Along Highway 49 in San Andreas, utility work is slated every weekday between Treat Avenue and Gold Oak Road from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Other Tuolumne Traffic Waits

Daytime work on Highway 108 this week includes daily drainage work between Middle Camp Sugar Pine and Lyons Dam roads from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.; also utility work Wednesday between west of Via Este and Via Este from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Both are only expected to bring momentary delays.

At the Highway 120 James E Roberts Bridge by Lake Don Pedro ten-minute traffic stops under automated one-way traffic controls continue, probably through November, as crews labor on the nearly $21 million bridge span renovation there. As reported here, Caltrans provided an update on the project a few days ago. In it, spokesperson Rick Estrada explained the reason for the perceived absence of personnel on the bridge is that workers are presently painting underneath it, effectively out of motorists’ eyesight.