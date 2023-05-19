Clear
88.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

California’s April Jobless Rate Up Slightly, Mother Lode’s Drops

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
California unemployment Chart for April

California unemployment Chart for April

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – California’s unemployment rate increased slightly, while the Mother Lode saw a decrease.

Data released today by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys show a 0.1 percent rise between March and April to 4.5% as the state’s employers added 67,000 nonfarm payroll jobs to the economy, with a monthly average gain of 86,667 jobs since April of last year.

The Mother Lode’s labor market numbers went in the opposite direction, with Tuolumne County decreasing from 5.6% in March to 4.9% in April. Calaveras fared even better, dropping from 4.6% to 3.9%, respectively.

Ten of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in April. Leading the way was private education and health services (+21,700), and these sectors followed:

  • Leisure and Hospitality (+13,100)
  • Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+10,300)

The only sector to show a loss was mining and logging (-100). However, EDD officials noted that the industry’s job totals retained a net gain (+300) when compared with job numbers from April 2022. The national jobless rate was down from 3.5% in March to 3.4% last month.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 