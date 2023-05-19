Supervisor Kirk To Hold Twain Harte Town Hall

Twain Harte, CA — Tuolumne County District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has been holding town hall meetings throughout his district this Spring, and the next one is coming up on Tuesday (May 23) at the Twain Harte Golf Course.

Supervisor Kirk says there will be county representatives on hand to talk about roads, office of emergency services, community development and fire services. He says the main purpose, however, is to receive input from the public.

The town hall will run from 5-6:30pm at the Twain Harte Golf Course at 22909 Meadow Drive. He is also planning a future meeting in Mi Wuk Village at a date to be announced.