TUD Leaders To Explain Rate Hike Plan

Jeff Kerns and Don Perkins View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District is looking at implementing a five-year plan to increase water and sewer rates, effective August 1st.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature TUD Board President Jeff Kerns and General Manager Don Perkins. In April, citing inflation and the rising cost of doing business, the board voted 4-1 to notify customers about a plan to increase rates for the 14,000 treated water customers, 600 raw water customers, and 6,000 sewer customers. The district was projecting at a $5.7 million deficit next year, and it would increase to $38 million over a five-year period, without any rate adjustments.

A public hearing, and vote, on the plan will take place on June 14. Customers also have the ability to legally protest the rate increases.

On this weekend’s 30-minute show, Kerns and Perkins will explain the details of the proposal, how it was developed, and the specifics about how much more money customers could expect to pay.