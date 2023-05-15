Clear
Prescribed Burn Being Ignited In Calaveras County

By B.J. Hansen
Wilseyville, CA — CAL Fire reports that a prescribed burn will be getting underway today and continuing through Wednesday on the Winton Schaad Vegetation Management Plan site, four miles northwest of Wilseyville (Winton Road area).

The burn is designed to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations. Additional burns will take place in that area throughout this spring, weather conditions permitting. Burning operations will take place over the next few days from 9:30am-5pm.

Smoke will be visible at times.

