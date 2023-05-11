Clear
66.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Deputy Follows Swerving Vehicle And Makes Drug Bust

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Sonora Police vehicle

Sonora Police vehicle

Photo Icon View Photo

Standard, CA – An erratic driver was pulled over in the area of Mono Way and Standard Road near the Am/Pm Gas Station and then admitted to having and selling the drugs.

A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputy recently on patrol came upon a slow-moving vehicle heading eastbound and swerving out of its lane. After pulling over the vehicle, the deputy contacted the driver, 46-year-old Charles Dallas Eckstein of Sonora.

During questioning, Eckstein admitted to having a controlled substance on him, according to sheriff’s officials. He was searched, and the deputy discovered packaging materials, cash, drug paraphernalia, and over 60 pills, which he admitted he was selling. The type of pill was not identified.

Eckstein was arrested for several drug- and sales-related crimes.

 

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 