Deputy Follows Swerving Vehicle And Makes Drug Bust

Standard, CA – An erratic driver was pulled over in the area of Mono Way and Standard Road near the Am/Pm Gas Station and then admitted to having and selling the drugs.

A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputy recently on patrol came upon a slow-moving vehicle heading eastbound and swerving out of its lane. After pulling over the vehicle, the deputy contacted the driver, 46-year-old Charles Dallas Eckstein of Sonora.

During questioning, Eckstein admitted to having a controlled substance on him, according to sheriff’s officials. He was searched, and the deputy discovered packaging materials, cash, drug paraphernalia, and over 60 pills, which he admitted he was selling. The type of pill was not identified.

Eckstein was arrested for several drug- and sales-related crimes.