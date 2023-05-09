Tree Work To Close Section Of Calaveras County Roadway

Road closed sign View Photo

Dorrington, CA –Calaveras County roadway work will result in a detour for some motorists later this week.

County road officials report that tree work will be taking place at 2964 Snowshoe Thompson Trail near Black Bart Boulevard and south of Highway 4 in the Dorrington area. The trimming will take place on Thursday, May 5, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. That section of roadway will be closed to through traffic.

Travelers will have to take a detour, with signage posted and flaggers also directing traffic. This could create short motorist delays.

For questions regarding this work and closure, please contact Mario’s Tree Service at (951) 565-7002.