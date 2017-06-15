Jamestown Mural Fundraiser

Jamestown Proposed Mural Enlarge

A mural project is in the works in downtown Jamestown that is designed to promote the walk to Railtown 1897 State Park and promote Tuolumne County’s film history.

Jim O’Neil, Board Member with the Promotions Club of Jamestown, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

In 2014, Tuolumne County secured an estimated $910,000 for sidewalk improvements in Jamestown, and the Promotions Club of Jamestown raised money to turn portions into a walkway that now promotes the rich film history of the region.

Medallions, similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, were placed along a stretch of sidewalk between Rocca Park and Railtown 1897.

“We always had this vision of linking Railtown and downtown Jamestown together,” says O’Neil. “Our vision was to enhance our culture and history, and do it in a way that’s pleasing to the public and drive more visitors to Jamestown.”

The medallions showcase films shot in Tuolumne County, and are sponsored by individuals or organizations. There are 30 medallions and that will eventually increased to around 90. Notably, Railtown 1897 has been featured in several popular films and TV shows, ranging from Pale Rider to Back To The Future III.

In addition, there will be a mural painted at the corner of Main Street and Seco Street to promote Jamestown.

The cost of the mural will range from $35,000 to $40,000.

On Sunday June 25th, there will be fund raiser for the Jamestown Mural from 4 to 8 pm at Hurst Ranch in Jamestown. The Black Irish Band featuring Patrick Karnahan is scheduled to perform. There will be a live auction, hor d’oeures and drinks for sale. Miniature train rides will be available from 4 to 5 pm.

Advanced tickets for $20 are available at Mountain Bookstore, Berkshire Hathaway in Sonora, Realty World in Jamestown and the Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau in downtown Sonora. Tickets are $25 at the door. Call 209-996-0147 or 209-986-7167 for more information..

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 AM on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML

Written by Mark Truppner.