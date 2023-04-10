Tuolumne County Public Health Seeking Public Feedback

Tuolumne County Health Department View Photo

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County Public Health is currently in the process of developing a new Community Health Needs Assessment and is seeking feedback from residents in the area. The public health department conducts this study every five years, with the aim of developing a Health Improvement Plan for the community. The survey takes only 30-60 seconds to complete and will be available online until the end of April. The results of the Community Needs Assessment will be available by June, and the Community Health Improvement Plan will be completed by December. This community health assessment is a way to gain insight into health needs, community issues, and factors in the county that affect health resources and services.

The Tuolumne County Public Health Department is eager to hear from residents and prioritize health issues that need attention in the next few years. A link to the survey can be found here.