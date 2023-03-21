Tuolumne County Fire Department Detail Recent Rescues

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County Fire Department and CAL FIRE firefighters successfully rescued two residents from separate fires in Tuolumne County early this month. On March 7th, firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on Hess Avenue in east Sonora with two persons still in the home. Despite deteriorating conditions, firefighters searched the building and rescued the two occupants, who were evaluated by paramedics and found to have no serious injuries. Seven residents in total were evaluated at the scene, and working smoke detectors and closed bedroom doors were credited with preventing more serious injuries.

On March 11th, during severe weather that included an EF-1 tornado, sheer winds, torrential downpours, and flash flooding, firefighters were dispatched to a report of powerlines down and a possible fire at the Woods Creek Mobile Home Park in Jamestown. Despite the extreme conditions, firefighters were able to contain the fire and rescue two occupants. Both were assessed and transported to a local hospital.

Multiple agencies, including CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit, Twain Harte CSD Fire Department, and Modesto Fire Department, assisted with the two incidents. The use of career-staffed fire engines, made possible through the FEMA SAFER Grant and CAL OES pre-position authority, allowed firefighters to quickly and effectively respond to the scenes. The Tuolumne County Fire Department reminds residents to ensure working smoke detectors, know a way out of their homes, have a pre-determined meeting point, and keep their interior doors closed at night to prevent and mitigate the impact of fires.