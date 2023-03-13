Tuolumne County Celebrates STEAM With Expo

Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools announced the winners of the 6th-12th grade Scientific Inquiry and Engineering Design project, with the Sonora Lions Club providing the funds to purchase awards for the deserving students. Judges carefully reviewed each project and selected the winners for 2023. The engineering design projects focused on physical science or chemistry and were divided into categories based on grade level.

List of Award Winners:

Engineering Design Projects Award Winners: Physical Science or Chemistry Winners

Honorable Mention Pinecrest Expedition Academy – Lucy Yorston “Dodge Ridge Chair 1 Model”

3rd Place Columbia Elementary – Travis Long “Hydroelectric Power”

2nd Place Pinecrest Expedition Academy – Cole Harden “Hydroelectric Energy”

1st Place Pinecrest Expedition Academy – Zoe Rimmer “Solar Powered Electric Skateboard”

Honorable Mention Columbia Elementary – Shay Cargill “Acoustic Pitches”

3rd Place Columbia Elementary – Olivia Kassa “Which Stains Teeth the Most?”

2nd Place Columbia Elementary – Elizabeth Powell “Which Liquid Will Clean the Coin Best?”

1st Place Columbia Elementary – Madilyn Andrews “Do You Really Need All of the Ingredients in a Cupcake Recipe?”

Earth Science Award Winner

1st Place Columbia Elementary – Aurora Olmstead “Soil Erosion”

Life Science Award Winners 2nd Place Columbia Elementary – Abigail Reid “Junk Food vs. Your Health”

1st Place Columbia Elementary – Aeri Mathews “Fur, Feathers, or Fat”

STEAM Spirit Award Winner

Pinecrest Expedition Academy – Carter Hard