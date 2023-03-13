One-Lane Of Highway 120 Reopens Near Hardin Flat Road

Emergency Repairs On Highway 120 View Photo

Groveland, CA — We reported earlier that a stretch of Highway 120 washed away on Saturday, prompting a complete closure between Hardin Flat Road and the South Fork Tuolumne Bridge.

Caltrans crews worked throughout Sunday to make emergency repairs so that one lane of traffic could reopen. Travelers can again pass through that area on Highway 120. Use caution, though, and be prepared for brief traffic delays.

Also of note, Yosemite National Park remains closed today. The National Park Service says the new “best case scenario” is a partial opening this Friday, March 17.