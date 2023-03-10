Presidential Emergency Declaration Approved For California Storms

Threat of collapsing roofs due to snow in the Mother Lode View Photo

Sonora, CA — As winter storms continue to blow through California, the state has secured federal assistance.

Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that within hours of California’s request, the White House approved a Presidential Emergency Declaration to support the state and local response to continuous storms impacting much of the state. The federal declaration enables impacted counties to immediately access federal assistance to help protect public safety and property, including generators, road clearance equipment and sheltering or mass care assistance as needed.

“We are grateful for President Biden’s swift action to provide more resources and assistance to Californians reeling from back-to-back storms,” said Governor Newsom. “We also thank all the heroic first responders working tirelessly to save lives in these dangerous and challenging conditions. California will continue to work day and night with local, state and federal partners to protect and support our communities.”

As earlier reported here, on Thursday, 21 counties, including Tuolumne, were added to the 13 counties that included Amador and Mariposa under a state of emergency declared by Newsom last week. Calaveras has not been added to the list.

As California continues to mobilize personnel and resources to storm-impacted communities throughout the state. The video in the image box shows how crews are responding across the state.