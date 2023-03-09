Cloudy
52.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Former Tuolumne County Man Sentenced On Child Pornography Charges

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Jonathan James Rodriquez

Jonathan James Rodriquez

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The US Attorney’s Office reports that Jonathan James Rodriguez, 40, will serve 14 years and two months in prison related to receiving and distributing child pornography.

We first reported on Rodriguez’s arrest in January of 2020 and his arraignment the following August. US Attorney Phillip Talbert announced the sentencing this week.

Rodriguez was a Tuolumne County resident when the crimes were committed, between 2014-2020, but the Department of Justice notes that he had since moved to Modesto.

A statement from Talbert reads, “According to court documents, from approximately January 2014 through January 2020, Rodriguez was found to have received and/or distributed on a laptop computer over 500 video files depicting minors, some as young as infants and toddlers, suffering various acts of sexual abuse.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 