Former Tuolumne County Man Sentenced On Child Pornography Charges

Jonathan James Rodriquez View Photo

Sonora, CA — The US Attorney’s Office reports that Jonathan James Rodriguez, 40, will serve 14 years and two months in prison related to receiving and distributing child pornography.

We first reported on Rodriguez’s arrest in January of 2020 and his arraignment the following August. US Attorney Phillip Talbert announced the sentencing this week.

Rodriguez was a Tuolumne County resident when the crimes were committed, between 2014-2020, but the Department of Justice notes that he had since moved to Modesto.

A statement from Talbert reads, “According to court documents, from approximately January 2014 through January 2020, Rodriguez was found to have received and/or distributed on a laptop computer over 500 video files depicting minors, some as young as infants and toddlers, suffering various acts of sexual abuse.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.