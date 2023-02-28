Retired Police Officer Convicted Of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter

Sonora, CA–A retired police officer has been convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after causing a fatal crash that killed a young woman on Highway 108 last year. Theodore William Young, who had risen to sergeant with the Pleasanton Police Department before retiring, had been drinking before the crash. Young collided with Rebekah Gall’s car on Highway 108 near Jamestown, resulting in her death. A jury found him guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, along with driving under the influence and personally inflicting great bodily injury. Notably, the jury did find Young not guilty of second-degree murder, the most severe of the charges. The defendant faces up to 10 years in state prison and will be sentenced on April 13th. The defendant has been in Tuolumne County Jail on $1 million bail.

Rebekah Gall was a 27-year-old woman who worked for Tuolumne County Social Services. She was on her way home when Young’s truck veered into her lane, causing a collision. She was airlifted to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto and did not survive her injuries. Young had a prior conviction for drunk driving in Sonora in 2017, which led to an enhancement of his charges. The original story can be found here.